Indiana CBP officers seize illegal shipment of firearm parts from Israel, Spain

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Indiana seized 10 illegal shipments of various parts and accessories used in manufacturing firearms.

CBP officers at the Express Consignment Operations Hub seized the shipments in a 24-hour timeframe between Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, the agency said.

There were 10 shipments from Israel and Spain, containing 56 types of gun parts and accessories including grips, sights, swivels, slings, rifle stocks and conversion kits, according to the agency.

Officers inspected the packages and selected them for enforcement operations coming into the U.S. CBP enlisted the help of the Indianapolis Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), which determined that the items had been shipped without an approved permit.

The shipments were destined for various residences in Ohio, Iowa, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Virginia and North Carolina.

Per the ATF, which regulates and restricts firearms and ammunition, only a licensed importer, dealer, or manufacturer is authorized to ship weapons and ammunition imports.

CBP said the importer was not a federally licensed firearms manufacturer or dealer with no registration of being an importer. ATF seized the gun parts for processing.

“This seizure clearly illustrates how closely CBP examines import manifests and identifies anomalies that could potentially harm our nation or our citizens,” LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations, Chicago Field Office, said in a statement. “Additionally, our strong and effective partnerships with federal law enforcement agencies enables us to quickly identify and remove these shipments before they reach their final destination.”