Indiana coroner reveals ‘several tragedies’ remain in Fox Hollow Farm serial killer case

The Indiana coroner working to identify victims from Fox Hollow Farm says “several tragedies” still remain.

In late April, Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison announced his office had identified the remains of Daniel Thomas Halloran at Fox Hollow Farm in Westfield, Indiana. He’s the 10th victim of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister, but investigators have linked Baumeister to at least 25 victims.

A spokesperson for the coroner’s office previously told Fox News Digital it still has three DNA profiles that haven’t been identified.

Jellison said his office is working through 10,000 bone fragments and doesn’t know how many victims might be identified but told Fox News Digital in an interview there are “several tragedies.”

“We have 10,000 bone and bone fragments, so how many victims, you know, that will be is undetermined,” Jellison said. “I heard someone say recently that one death is a tragedy, two or more deaths is a statistic. And I think we have several tragedies because you have to treat each one of these individuals separately.

“So, we look at it really, you know, it’s not how many potential victims do we have, but let’s just continue working hard to identify. And then, at the end, we’ll tally that up.”

Jellison said in an interview he plans on continuing to identify more victims until he’s no longer in office.

“This investigation will far exceed my time in this office,” Jellison said.

Law enforcement believes Baumeister lured gay men to his home during the 1980s and 1990s, where he would kill them and bury their bodies on his 18-acre property, known as Fox Hollow Farm.

He often went to gay bars in the Indianapolis area when his family was out of town and, according to detectives, he would find men to bring home. Baumeister owned the Sav-A-Lot thrift store chain.

Baumeister killed himself in 1996 at a Canadian park shortly after bone fragments were found on his property, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

A recent ABC News documentary, “The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer,” revealed investigators believe Baumeister recorded his victims using a hidden camera inside his basement’s air vent.

