Indiana house fire leaves multiple injured, including firefighter

​A house fire in northern Indiana resulted in multiple injuries, including a firefighter falling through a floor.South Bend Fire Chief Carl Buchanon reported that at least four people were rescued from the burning home on Sunday evening.One person was airlifted to a hospital burn unit in Fort Wayne, and three others were taken to a local hospital.

South Bend Fire Chief Carl Buchanon said four or five people were taken from the burning home Sunday evening, WNDU-TV reported. Adults and children had been trapped inside, according to fire officials.

One person was airlifted to a hospital burn unit in Fort Wayne, while three others were taken to a local hospital.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

The injured firefighter was treated at a hospital and released.

Fire crews in South Bend, which is located south of the state line with Michigan, battled the blaze for about three hours. The cause of the fire was under investigation.