Indiana jury recommends life in prison for man in dismemberment killing

A jury recommended a sentence of life in prison after convicting a Fort Wayne man Wednesday in the death and dismemberment of another man with whom he had sex.

The Allen County jury found Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement in the slaying of Shane Van Nguyen, 55, on April 23, 2021.

Superior Court Judge David Zent will decide whether to accept the jury’s sentencing recommendation. Sentencing is set for Nov. 28.

The defense claimed Cramer was homeless and living in a storage unit. It said Nguyen saw Cramer walking along a street, asked Cramer if he needed a ride, drove Cramer to the storage unit and the two had sex. It said Cramer was the victim of a sexual predator and acted in a panic.

Ater Nguyen was reported missing by relatives, his remains were found in his van, which police said Cramer and another suspect used to lead them on a chase.

Investigators said Cramer slammed Nguyen’s head to the ground, killing him. They say Cramer and an accomplice, 21-year-old Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, dismembered Nguyen’s body at a storage unit before placing them in the victim’s van.

Jacob Carreon-Hamilton pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement in July. He’s due to be sentenced Friday.