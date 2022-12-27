Indiana man allegedly kills, dismembers father after believing him to be robot: ‘Had to shoot at it’

​

An Indiana man was slapped with 10 charges after he allegedly fatally shot his father and dismembered his corpse after believing him to be a robot.

Shawn Hays, 53, of Lawrence County, Indiana, was arrested Dec. 20 after deputies responded to a welfare check call on his 73-year-old father Rodney Hays, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by local Fox affiliate WXIN.

The person who called the police informed them that Hays told them that he had shot and mutilated his father because he had been turned into a robot.

NORTH CAROLINA POLICE ARREST SUSPECT AFTER VICTIM FOUND ALLEGEDLY ‘BEATEN AND PARTIALLY SCALPED’

When deputies arrived at the residence, they reportedly found Hays “hastily attempting to exit the property in a silver Chevrolet pickup.” There was also reportedly a shotgun in the vehicle, which officers managed to remove while distracting him.

When they asked about his father, Hays reportedly told them that it was not actually his father, but rather a robot that resembled his father.

“It’s a robot that looks like a human…laying over there. I had to shoot at it to destroy it.”

ACCUSED PURDUE ROOMMATE KILLER DEEMED INCOMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL

When asked where his father was, Hays gestured toward the house behind the vehicle. The report states that Hays became combative when officers asked him to exit the truck.

WOMAN ARRESTED IN SOUTH CAROLINA AIRPORT AFTER ATTACKING HER HUSBAND OVER ‘INDECENT’ PHOTOS ON HIS PHONE: POLICE

During the altercation, Hays reportedly told the officers, “It’s a robot that looks like a human…laying over there. I had to shoot at it to destroy it.”

Hays had also reportedly raised concerns from others with Facebook posts about his father’s robotic identity.

Rodney Hays reportedly had been shot in the head and chest. His body, which officers reportedly found on the lawn, had allegedly been partially dismembered and mutilated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shawn Hays faces multiple criminal charges, including murder, abuse of a corpse, domestic battery and aggravated battery according to court records.