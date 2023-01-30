Indiana officers shoot, critically wound man following police chase

​

A man who exchanged gunfire with Indianapolis police was shot and critically wounded Sunday by officers during a foot chase that came after a police pursuit ended in a crash, police said.

The shooting occurred about 13 hours after officers began looking for a man who allegedly fired at least one shot a woman, striking her vehicle as she drove away from him early Sunday on the city’s north side.

Officers found the man Sunday afternoon at a gas station and tried to detain him, but he got into a vehicle and fled, leading officers on a brief pursuit that ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle, police said.

The suspect and another man who was in the suspect’s vehicle fled on foot, leading officers through a ditch and over a fence before one of the men fired shots at the pursuing officers, prompting three officers to return fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was hospitalized in critical condition, while the other man was not injured but was taken to a hospital after complaining of chest pain, police said. Officers found two handguns following the crash and shooting.

The three officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative duty, a routine step following officer-involved shootings.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s internal affairs division is investigating the shooting.