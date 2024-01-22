Indiana trooper critically hurt by suspected drunk driver while helping motorist with flat tire

​

An Indiana state trooper was helping a stranded motorist change a flat tire on the interstate Saturday night when a suspected drunken driver struck and critically injured him, authorities said.

Trooper Azariah Keith had stopped to help a vehicle disabled along a curved part of I-65 in Indianapolis around 8:45 p.m., Indiana State Police said. A second trooper responded to help block traffic in the left lane since the car was stopped on a bend in the narrow left shoulder of the roadway.

As Keith finished changing the tire and was putting away the equipment in his trunk, police said that a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox believed to be traveling at a high rate of speed swerved around the second trooper’s vehicle as it was blocking traffic.

The SUV driver lost control and crashed into the concrete median barrier before striking Keith and the rear of his police car, according to authorities.

Keith suffered critical injuries in the crash. The second trooper aided Keith at the scene while awaiting an ambulance. Keith was then rushed to a local hospital where he was in stable but serious condition.

The SUV driver was identified as 22-year-old Armaandeep Singh, of Indianapolis, state troopers said.

Singh was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury. He was treated at a hospital before being transferred to the Marion County Jail.

Singh took a field sobriety test and later was given a blood draw, but police say the results of that test are pending.

Any actual charges filed against Singh will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office upon review of the case.