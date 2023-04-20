Indianapolis high school student dies in hospital after being found shot near intersection

​

An Indianapolis high school student was found shot near an intersection and later died, a newspaper reported.

A school bus driver, who at the time was driving about 20 other students, saw the wounded teen lying in some grass near a bus route about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the Indianapolis Star reported, citing police.

The bus driver called 911. The teen, whose name was not released, later died at a hospital.

The boy was a student at Arsenal Technical High School, the Indianapolis Public Schools said in a statement. School system administrators said they had made crisis counseling available for students and staff.

The students on the bus remained near the scene for a couple of hours before being picked up by parents or brought to school on a different bus, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer Samone Burris said.

“Enough is enough,” Burris said. “Gun violence is not the answer. … Gun violence is not going to get our community where it needs to be. It’s a tragedy. A teenage victim. The death of someone’s child is a tragedy. Our community is heartbroken this morning.”