Inside the elite police unit that’s quietly thwarting terror attacks

The New York Police Department’s counterterrorism unit is the gold standard for major cities across the U.S. in combating domestic terrorism, an expert said.

Retired Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Lieutenant Jeff Wenniger weighed in on New York City’s elite group of counterterror officers and how the Big Apple became the global model in the fight against terror.

“They are setting the bar for intelligence and counterterrorism throughout the world actually,” Wenniger said, pointing to the department’s integration of intelligence and counterterrorism under Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner since 2023.

In the Big Apple, law enforcement upped the ante following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

According to the NYPD, their Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau is the largest municipal operation of its kind in the U.S.

The Bureau combines the efforts of intelligence analysts, counterterrorism officers, and liaison programs that operate internationally.

Wenniger, who served for 33 years with the LAPD and closely collaborated with the department’s counterterrorism efforts, emphasized the importance of multi-agency cooperation and real-time intelligence sharing.

“It’s about knowing and keeping your finger on the pulse of what’s happening globally and identifying emerging trends,” he said.

Wenniger said counterterror squads evaluate potential threats by focusing on key indicators, such as social media, blogs and online communication.

The counterterrorism unit works closely with the FBI through the Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF).

The FBI operates over 200 JTTFs across the United States, including at least one in each of the FBI’s 56 field offices. Most major cities have counterterrorism units that work alongside federal, local and state officials to address and combat domestic terrorist threats.

Wenniger, who also served as the Officer in Charge of the LAPD’s Rampart Gang Unit, said that most successful counterterrorism efforts go unnoticed by the public.

“The successes of intelligence and counterterrorism go silent,” he said. “When things are silent, that’s success.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NYPD for comment.