Instructor at Colorado driving school plows through front of business’s building

An instructor at a driving school in Colorado made an unforgettable entrance into the building on Tuesday.

While attempting to park a Hyundai Tucson in a spot in front of the Community Driving School on Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood, the driver accidentally drove straight into the building.

Lakewood police shared a photo of the crash, which showed most of the car stuck inside the driving school’s front windows under a sign that said “Learn to Drive.” Shattered glass and broken bricks could be seen surrounding the car.

“Thankfully there was only one minor injury,” Lakewood police wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department did not specify who was injured, but said others were able to move out of the car’s path in time.

Many users on X were poking fun at the bizarre situation in response to the picture LPD shared.

Comments like, “Look up ‘irony’ in the dictionary, and this is what you should see,” and “just popping into the office,” were among the hundreds of responses.

“He got an F,” another user wrote.

Even 9News Denver added to the jokes by writing, “To the employee’s credit, the school’s sign above the front door says “Learn to Drive,” and not “Learn to Park,'” in its report on the incident.

Lakewood police said the employee was cited for a traffic violation.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Community Driving School for comment.