Interstate 95 collapse: Huge tanker truck fire shuts down highway outside of Philadelphia

​

A portion of I-95 in Philadelphia collapsed early Sunday after a tanker truck caught fire underneath an overpass, according to local reports.

Flames and billowing smoke were seen in pictures and video near Cottman Avenue and State Road in Northeast Philadelphia. A portion of the roadway also appeared to have collapsed.

Pennsylvania State Police told FOX News Digital in an email that the agency was assisting Philadelphia police and other public safety partners with traffic control and re-routing, with the safety of residents and motorists being their top priority.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted that the large fire has shut down all lanes of I-95 in both directions and urged motorists to avoid the area.

VIDEO CAPTURES AFTERMATH OF MASSIVE TRAIN DERAILMENT IN ARIZONA

The partial collapse of the roadway happened after a tanker truck fire started underneath an overpass and spread to the above lanes, WPVI-TV reported.

It was unclear how the fire started or whether anyone was injured in the incident.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the vehicle fire on northbound I-95 between Exit 25 for Allegheny Avenue/Castor Avenue and Exit 32 for Academy Road/Linden Avenue closed all lanes.



next



prev



The roadway is expected to remain shut down for an extended period of time while crews continue to work in the area.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.