Investigators use tattoo, photos to identify suspect behind Cybertruck explosion at Trump hotel

The driver of a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Wednesday was identified through photos from charging stations, a passport, driver’s license and a tattoo on his arm, according to police officials.

Police identified the person of interest as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, an active-duty U.S. Army special operations soldier from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said during a press conference on Thursday that while substantial evidence exists to suggest Livelsberger was in fact the person in the truck when it blew up, the body is burnt beyond recognition, and he still does not have confirmation through DNA or through medical records that it is in fact him.

Still, the investigation that has been conducted since the truck exploded in front of the Trump hotel at about 8:40 a.m., killing Livelsberger and injuring seven others, has uncovered various pieces of evidence.

Investigators discovered a military identification card, a passport, Desert Eagle .50 caliber semi-automatic pistol, and another semi-automatic weapon.

McMahill said a lot of the guns discovered were burnt beyond recognition.

Investigators also found an iPhone, smartwatch and several credit cards with the subject’s name on them.

While the subject’s body was burnt beyond recognition, McMahill also said the individual sustained a gunshot wound to the head prior to its detonation, and one of the handguns was found at his feet inside the vehicle.

McMahill said the subject had a tattoo on his arm, portions of which could be seen on the charred body.

“That has given us a lot of confidence that this is, in fact, the same person,” McMahill said, also noting the credit cards, military identification and a passport helped come to that determination.

Livelsberger’s movements after renting the Cybertruck through the Turo app were tracked using photographs, which showed he was the individual driving the vehicle.

McMahill confirmed that to this point, investigators have only seen Livelsberger inside the truck, and they are not aware of any other people involved in this case.

As far as the movement, though, the sheriff said Livelsberger rented the truck on Dec. 28, and went through several charging stations including Monument, Colorado; Trinidad, Colorado; Las Vegas, New Mexico; Gallup, New Mexico; Flagstaff, Arizona; and Kingman, Arizona.

Livelsberger’s last charge was in Kingman just after 5:30 a.m., and the truck was first spotted in Las Vegas just before 7:30 a.m.

McMahill showed video of the truck moving throughout Las Vegas, driving up and down the strip, pulling into the Trump hotel’s valet, leaving the hotel, then returning at about 8:40 a.m. Seventeen seconds later, the truck exploded in the valet area of the hotel.

On the same morning, a man plowed a truck donning an ISIS flag into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing over a dozen people and injuring dozens more.

The driver of the truck, Shamsud Din Jabbar, also rented the vehicle using Turo.

McMahill said both Livelsberger and Din Jabbar served at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, though there is no record they served there at the same time.

He also said both men served in Afghanistan in 2009, though there is no evidence they were in the same province in Afghanistan, the same location or the same unit.

Livelsberger was a Green Beret operations sergeant who spent most of his time at Fort Carson, Colorado, and in Germany. McMahill said Livelsberger was approved leave from Germany where he was serving with the special forces group. He also previously served in the National Guard and Army Reserve.