Iowa town removes Nativity scene after out-of-town atheist steps in

A Nativity display in an Iowa town was removed from its longtime location at the fire department after city leaders received a letter from an atheist group arguing it is “divisive” to showcase the Christmas scene on public property.

“Right now, we’re just … looking through to see what options we have. My intent as mayor is to get it back at the fire station. We obviously just want to make sure we do it in a way that complies with any First Amendment issues,” Toledo, Iowa, Mayor Brian Sokol told Fox News Digital in a phone interview Wednesday.

The Nativity scene was removed from the Toledo Fire Department’s property on Friday after the city received a letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a nonprofit based in Wisconsin that advocates on behalf of atheists and agnostics. Sokol explained that city leaders did not authorize the display to be taken down, but that the fire department did so with “good intentions” to avoid a potential lawsuit.

Toledo is located roughly 70 miles northeast of Des Moines and has a population of just over 2,000 residents.

“It’s unfortunate that we even have to have this discussion. It was donated to the city and has been up every year for 15 to 20 years,” Sokol previously added in a comment about the Nativity, according to local outlet the Times-Republican.

“It will be a discussion item for the council to decide if we put it back up or permanently relocate it. … We have received a lot of positive comments and the feedback has been [to] keep it up. A lawsuit could be a possibility, but unfortunately, it seems too many groups want to sue about anything.”

The letter, which was posted publicly on Toledo’s official government Facebook page, argues it is “inappropriate” to showcase a Nativity scene on public property.

“Nativity scenes on public property are unnecessary, inappropriate and divisive,” the letter states. “It is irrefutable that the nativity is a religious, Christian symbol. The best solution is to remove this nativity scene and discontinue hosting religious displays on public property altogether.”

The founder of the Eastern Iowa Atheists, Justin Scott, first spotted the Nativity scene and flagged the Freedom From Religion Foundation about a potential First Amendment violation, the Times-Republican reported. Scott, who is not from Toledo, said he also called city hall about the display and was told to fill out a complaint with the city.

He argued in comments to the outlet that he did not want the city to remove the Nativity display but to add non-religious holiday decorations such as Santa Claus or candy canes. He added that he enjoys the holiday season despite being an atheist.

“I know I’m a godless heathen, but this is a special time,” he said.

The daughter of the man who crafted the Nativity scene more than 30 years ago relayed that she was shocked to find out it was removed from the fire department. She said the scene had previously been installed on private property before it was moved to the fire station an estimated 20 years ago.

“Friday morning I went to the City Hall to see who had asked for that to be taken down, and I was given the letter and the name of the person,” Becky Faircloth told WHO13. “It was found out that this person doesn’t even live in our community. This person is from another community not even connected to our county.”

Sokol also addressed how locals have taken issue with how an out-of-towner’s complaint led to the Freedom From Religion Foundation letter.

“I think that the frustrating part is that the complaint wasn’t even a local complaint. It was not even in the same county. An out-of-towner drove through and filed a complaint. And that’s what brought the City Council’s attention. And then in the meantime, we received a letter from a coalition threatening a lawsuit if we did not remove it,” he said.

The city council meeting Monday regarding the removal of the display drew record crowds as people sounded off that the Nativity scene should be reinstalled at the fire department, Sokol told Fox News Digital.

“We’re all here because this is a good town. This is a free town. And we, as the majority, should be able to say what it is we want, and we want that Nativity back at the fire station,” one resident said at the meeting.

“I don’t like people burning flags, I don’t like people burning Bibles, and I don’t like people telling us we can’t have a Nativity scene at our fire station,” Councilman Joe Boll said, according to the outlet. The crowd responded “amen” to Boll’s comment.

Sokol also addressed the crowd and said the Nativity scene controversy will not be forgotten or dismissed by town leadership.

“We are not dropping this,” Sokol said. “The city attorney is still reviewing our options; again, we think we do have options so that we can put it back, but in compliance.”

Iowa is currently facing criticism for another display this Christmas season involving a satanic altar in the state’s capitol building. The Satanic Temple display includes a mirror-covered ram’s head, a mannequin in red clothing, and an altar-style display with candles.

“It’s a very dark, evil force, and I truly hope people know how to battle that,” an Iowa resident said in reaction to the display, KCCI Des Moines reported.

Sokol said he doesn’t believe it’s “mere coincidence” that his town is dealing with a complaint over the nativity scene while a satanic altar is on display in the state’s capitol building.

“I don’t think it’s a mere coincidence. I think it’s just the times that we’re living in. … The timing is ironic. This is unfortunate that we’re even having this conversation,” Sokol said.

The mayor said he is hoping to get the Nativity display returned to the fire department – and compliant with the First Amendment – before Christmas.