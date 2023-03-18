ISIS sympathizer threatened to turn St. Patrick’s Day parade into ‘horror scene,’ kill ‘fat rat mayor’

​

An ISIS sympathizer allegedly threatened to “slaughter” cops and “kill the fat rat mayor” of a New York City suburb during a St. Patrick’s Day Parade being attended by tens of thousands of people.

Ridon Kola, 32, was arrested Friday and hit with federal charges after months of menacing messages directed at the police and city officials in Yonkers, which is New York State’s fourth-largest city, and social media posts “declaring war on America.”

“First people to be crucified will be the Yonkers rats Vallahi. Allahu Ekberr,” Kola allegedly wrote to the Yonkers police on Facebook on March 9, according to the federal indictment.

“I will crucify Yonkers cops and their bosses all along McLean ave. (sic) It will be a horror scene . . . Allahu Ekberr.”

One of the largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York runs along McLean Avenue, which stretches from a section of the Bronx through southern Yonkers.

The phrase “Allahu Ekberr” is a form of an Arabic phrase that means, “God is great,” which radical Islamic extremists have proclaimed in connection with the commission of terrorist attacks, according to court documents.

Three days earlier, on March 6, Kola allegedly sent a message to Yonkers police that said he’s “looking for that officer that came to my house and threatened me and my family to kill us,” court documents say.

“I’m going to burn the world until I find him Vallahi [by God], no matter what happens to me, there will never be peace in this country anymore! Allahu Ekberr,” Kola allegedly said.

The mayor’s office told Fox News Digital that they don’t know what he was referring to in the March 6 message.

Kola’s alleged threats to Yonkers police and officials go back to end of 2021.

On Nov. 19, 2021, he allegedly sent a message to Yonkers police in Albanian that translated to, “I am going to slaughter you little girls.”

On Dec. 5, 2021, he allegedly sent another message that said, “Starting tomorrow, I will start killing your officers just so u [sic] know who is doing it, Ridon Kola Albanian blood and I’m going to kill your fat rat mayor.”

The next day, Yonkers police went to Kola’s home, and he allegedly admitted to sending the messages, according to court documents. Police searched his home but didn’t find weapons.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano thanked law enforcement for “thwarting this threat” in a statement to Fox News Digital and said he’s looking forward to Saturday’s parade that kicks off at 1 p.m.

“Threats like this will not intimidate us from celebrating the many contributions of our Irish American community,” Spano said. “I look forward to proudly leading the parade tomorrow and ask all to meet me on McLean for the festive celebration.”

Federal prosecutors connected Kola to ISIS using several social media posts that he allegedly made, including supportive messages about Sayfullo Saipov, who was convicted for his ISIS-inspired terrorist attack in New York City that killed eight people on a bike path on Halloween 2017.

Other posts referenced jihad, which means war against non-Muslims, and establishing a “caliphate,” or an Islamic state, through violence, according to the court documents.

“As alleged, Ridon Kola posted threats on social media against law enforcement, stating his support for ISIS and his intention to murder numerous police officers,” federal prosecutor Damian Williams said in a statement.

“Undeterred after questioning from law enforcement, Kola’s conduct escalated, as he continued to assure police his threats would be carried out.”