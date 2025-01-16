Israel delays cease-fire vote after terrorists try to change deal and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. Israel hits pause on cease-fire.

2. Biden warns of a ‘dangerous concentration of power’.

3. Trump nominee faces Senate confirmation hearing.

MAJOR HEADLINES

OUT OF THIS WORLD – Jeff Bezos upped the ante against Elon Musk while you were sleeping. Continue reading …

‘PAM BONDI ISN’T PLAYING’ – Social media erupts after AG pick obliterates Dem senator for not meeting before hearing. Continue reading …

‘DISGRACEFUL’ – Biden DOJ under fire for last-minute favor to convicted illegal immigrant killer. Continue reading …

SCORCHED REALITY – Firefighters hammer Democrats with stark warning as historic apocalyptic scenes unfold. Continue reading …

SACKED – Social media star kicked off Ohio State football team as national title game looms. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

STEADY PRESENCE – AG nominee Bondi seen as steadying force to steer DOJ in Trump’s second term. Continue reading …

FOLLOW THE ‘DOGE’ – Trump’s UN ambassador pick Elise Stefanik could save taxpayers millions. Continue reading …

‘DIDN’T DO ANYTHING’ – Jan. 6 committee member says pardons are unnecessary. Continue reading …

‘GENERATIONAL OPPORTUNITY’ – Treasury secretary nominee to make call to action during hearing. Continue reading …

MEDIA

LOST LEGACY – Americans share what Biden’s legacy will be after he leaves office. Continue reading …

CLOSING UP SHOP – Meta fact-checkers set to lose revenue, may shut down after Zuckerberg’s pivot. Continue reading …

SECOND SNUB – The possible reason why Michelle Obama is skipping Trump’s inauguration. Continue reading …

‘ONE OF THE BEST’ – Liberal media rave over Biden’s farewell address: ‘Put a chill down my spine.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Biden keeps pushing an utterly bogus take on his own accomplishments. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Goodbye Joe. Enjoy the beach. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

‘EVERYTHING WAS GONE’ – Ali MacGraw knew she had to flee California in 1993 after losing everything in Malibu fire. Continue reading …

BREAKING UP BREAKFAST – Substitutes for eggs as prices skyrocket. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on miracle flights, theatrical triumphs and athletic aces. Take the quiz here …

BYE BYE, DYE – Nutritionists react to the red food dye ban. Continue reading …

SIP OF REALITY – The truth about low-alcohol and no-alcohol drinks. See video …

WATCH

SCARLETT MAGUIRE – Biden’s presidency is not a record to be ‘proud of.’ See video …

JAMES GALLAGHER – This is a time for us to unite as a country. See video …

