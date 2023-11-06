‘It happened again!’: Woman hits $12.1 million jackpot at Excalibur Las Vegas

​

Luck be a lady at Excalibur in Las Vegas as a California woman hit a $12.1 million dollar jackpot on a slot machine, according to International Game Technology (IGT).

“It happened again! For the fourth time this year in Nevada, we’re crowning another Megabucks™ millionaire!” IGT Jackpots posted on their X account on Friday.

According to IGT, the entire jackpot prize was estimated to be worth about $12,185,766.40. The company added it was won playing the Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Triple Red Hot 7s slot machine at the Excalibur hotel-casino, located on the Las Vegas strip.

IGT also reported that the jackpot was hit on Oct. 18 making it the fourth time a Megabucks’ jackpot was hit in Nevada this year.

LAS VEGAS CASINO OFFICIALS FACE DILEMMA AS TRESPASSERS COLLECT JACKPOTS

Back in August, IGT says a visitor from California won $10.1 million on a $5 bet while playing Megabucks Gold Forge Slots at the Aria hotel-casino.

Excalibur did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP