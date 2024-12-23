Ivy League suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killing pleads not guilty

​[[{“value”:”

Luigi Mangione, the suspect accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4 in Manhattan, pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan criminal court on Monday morning.

Mangione, 26, was arraigned on 11 state charges, including murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree as a crime of terrorism, and multiple weapons charges. If convicted on the most serious charge, he could face up to life in prison without parole.

The charges include one count of murder in the first degree, a class A-I felony; two counts of murder in the second degree, a class A-I felony; two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony; four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony; one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a class E felony; and one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a class D felony.

Mangione will remain in federal custody until a transfer is worked out between state and federal authorities. His next court date was scheduled for Feb. 21.

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER: DEATH PENALTY ON THE TABLE FOR SUSPECT LUIGI MANGIONE WHO FACES FEDERAL CHARGES

New York prosecutors say Mangione plotted to travel to New York; find Thompson, a Minnesota resident in town for UnitedHealthcare’s annual shareholder conference, and kill him. Mangione allegedly shot Thompson from behind with a 3D-printed ghost gun and suppressor.

Thompson was appointed the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021. He is survived by his wife Paulette “Pauley” Thompson, 51, and their two children.

Prosecutors say Mangione fled New York City within an hour after the crime and traveled to Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Image 1 of 2

next

Image 2 of 2

prev



Altoona police arrested Mangione in a McDonald’s five days later on Dec. 9, after receiving a tip from an employee. The suspect allegedly presented local police with a fake ID and appeared to start shaking when they asked if he had been in New York recently.

Officials also found a handwritten manifesto condemning the health care industry, as NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny previously told Fox News. The manifesto specifically mentioned UnitedHealthcare.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While officials have not commented on an official motive, the public has speculated that the suspect had strong grievances with both the health care and insurance industry.

Fox News’ Maria Paronich and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

“}]]