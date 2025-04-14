Jeff Bezos takes a tumble while circling Blue Origin capsule carrying fiancée: Watch

​

Blue Origin founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos was seen taking a tumble in Texas as he walked around the New Shepard space capsule after it returned his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, pop star Katy Perry and others to Earth on Monday.

The Blue Origin rocket blasted off into space Monday morning while carrying Sanchez, Perry, television host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen.

After the roughly 10-minute flight, Bezos and others were seen walking around the space capsule as it rested in the desert in Texas.

Bezos, in particular, was seen touching the capsule and looking through the windows, when he stepped into a ditch and tumbled into the dirt.

The Amazon mogul quickly got back to his feet and continued to the door of the pod, where he eventually greeted Sanchez with a hug and a kiss.

The New Shepard rocket, which launched from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in Texas, is a “fully reusable, suborbital rocket system,” Blue Origin says on its website.

During Monday’s flight, the six astronauts traveled above the Karman Line in a capsule and had a brief period of weightlessness before returning to Earth.

The Karman Line, located 62 miles above Earth, demarcates the edge of space.

Prior to the launch, the company had conducted 10 human flights with New Shepard since 2021, with its 10th occurring in late February. Its Blue Shepard program has 30 flights total under its belt, according to Blue Origin.

Blue Origin has also been creating a two-stage New Glenn rocket, which achieved its first launch in mid-January.

The company has described the rocket as crucial to its “efforts to establish sustained human presence on the Moon, harness in-space resources, provide multi-mission, multi-orbit mobility through Blue Ring, and establish destinations in low Earth orbit.”

Blue Origin and its New Glenn rocket landed a nearly $2.4 billion National Security Space Launch Phase 3 Lane 2 contract earlier in April for seven missions, adding to two other “national security launch-related” contracts it has previously received, according to a press release.

Fox News’ Aislinn Murphy and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.