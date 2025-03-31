Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre seriously injured after wreck

​

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, announced on Instagram Sunday that she has just days to live after a high-speed crash involving a school bus in Australia led to kidney failure.

“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it [is] important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km (about 70 mph) as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” Giuffre posted along with an image of herself showing bruises on her face, head and torso from a hospital bed.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.”

JEFFREY EPSTEIN LIST: AG PAM BONDI RELEASES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED DOJ DOCUMENTS

A spokesperson for Giuffre said in a statement that she had been in a serious accident and was being treated at a hospital.

“Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital,” said her spokesperson, Dini von Mueffling. “She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending.”

TRUMP’S ELECTION COULD EXPOSE NAMES IN JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S ‘BLACK BOOK’

Giuffre is among the most publicly visible accusers of the alleged sex trafficker Epstein, his convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and their friend the British Prince Andrew.

“I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day,” the post continued. “Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia.”

She also appeared in an infamous photo as a teen alongside Andrew and Maxwell allegedly taken in the latter’s London townhouse during a party in 2000.

Andrew has denied Giuffre’s allegations of wrongdoing and settled a civil lawsuit she brought against him out of court in 2021.

TOP EPSTEIN REVELATIONS OF 2024: BILL CLINTON’S WISH, THE ‘LIST,’ SECRET DOCS MADE PUBLIC

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Court documents from Giuffre’s court battles have made public thousands of pages of documents that shed light on Epstein’s case that would otherwise have remained out of public view, including Epstein’s contact book and flight logs and sworn depositions from Epstein and Maxwell.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021 and is appealing.