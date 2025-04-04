Jeffrey Epstein accuser’s school bus accident story under fire from parents

​

Several parents whose children were aboard the Australian school bus involved in a collision with Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accuser, Virginia Giuffre, are taking issue with her portrayal of the incident and defending the driver, according to a new report.

Giuffre was involved in a crash with a loaded school bus on March 24, according to a spokesperson.

In an Instagram post that included a picture that appears to show her covered in bruises, Giuffre claimed she had gone into life-threatening kidney failure as a result of her injuries. Her spokesperson later said she had mistakenly shared the image on her public page and meant to put it on her private Facebook account.

Giuffre claimed to have been struck by a bus while traveling at about 70 mph. The driver, Ross Munns, was reportedly going just 45 at the time of the crash, and the parents appeared miffed that the man they trust to take their kids to school was being accused of wrongdoing, they told The Telegraph, a British newspaper.

“If an occupant of a vehicle had been injured, there’s no way he would have left and not called the ambulance,” Emmie-Rose Wright told the paper.

She had three children aboard the bus at the time of the crash and said it was not serious.

“There’s no damage to the bus and none of the kids are injured,” she told the paper. “They weren’t worried or traumatized at all.”

Hayley Miller, another parent, told the paper she was “disgusted” by Giuffre’s hospital bed selfie.

“The whole story is sick and I don’t know what’s true and what is not but I do know [the injuries] are not from the bus incident,” she said. “It’s lies. I don’t know what she is trying to get from all of it . . . but I do feel bad for her and I hope she gets help.”

Giuffre has been a central figure in the Epstein saga and has accused him, his longtime lover Ghislaine Maxwell, and the British Prince Andrew of sex crimes. Thousands of pages released from her court battles continue to shed light on Epstein’s behavior, years after his death.

On Sunday, she shared the shocking post, claiming to have just four days to live.

“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it [is] important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km (about 70 mph) as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” Giuffre posted along with an image of herself showing bruises on her face, head and torso from a hospital bed. “I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.”

Dini von Mueffling, a spokesperson for Giuffre, said earlier this week she had been seriously hurt and hospitalized. She did not immediately respond to messages Friday.

“On March 24, in rural Western Australia , a school bus hit the car in which she was riding,” she told Fox News Digital. “The police were called but said that there was no one available to come to the scene. They asked if anyone was injured and suggested that if they were, they should make their way to the hospital.”

The driver took the children to safety and filled out a police report later, she said. Giuffre went home at first with some bruising and later checked into a hospital.

Epstein, already a convicted pedophile in Florida, died in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was convicted at the end of her own trial in 2021. She is appealing.

Prince Andrew has denied allegations of wrongdoing, was not charged criminally, and reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre stemming from a civil lawsuit.