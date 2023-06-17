Jeffrey Epstein’s last girlfriend spotted on Fifth Avenue in New York City

​

Jeffrey Epstein’s last girlfriend was spotted Thursday strolling along Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Karyna Shuliak, who is in her early 30s, was dating the convicted pedophile when he died in a jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in Manhattan.

Shuliak wore royal blue sweatpants, a white T-shirt and headphones Thursday as she walked through the city.

The dentist, a native of Belarus, had a black purse slung over her shoulder and clutched a green shopping bag.

The pair’s relationship began shortly after Epstein was released from a Florida jail in 2010 for procuring a minor for prostitution.

Epstein helped put her through dental school, and she is a beneficiary of one of several trusts he set up, The New York Times reported.

It’s unclear where Shuliak lives, but records show she once listed her address as Epstein’s townhouse at 9 E. 71st St., which sold for $51 million in 2021.

Her name was also associated with his Palm Beach mansion from 2015 to 2018, which sold for $25.8 million two years ago.

Shuliak was the last person to speak on the phone with Epstein, 66, before he was found hanged in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan in what the city medical examiner’s office ruled was a suicide.

On Aug. 10, 2019, he spoke to Shuliak for 15 minutes, according to The New York Times. The next morning, he was found dead with a bedsheet tied around his neck.

“When she hung up the phone, she was not under the impression Epstein was suicidal,” a source told the New York Daily News.

The pair had been in Paris together before Epstein returned to the U.S. and was arrested July 6, 2019, at the Teterboro Airport on a federal sex trafficking indictment and jailed without bond, according to the local newspaper.

The Daily News obtained records that show Shuliak married an alleged Epstein victim who is a U.S. citizen in 2013, and they divorced in 2019.

Shuliak didn’t immediately return a request for comment.