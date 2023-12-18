Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville cancels Sunday services, other events due to email threat

​

Several Sunday services and other events have been canceled by the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville after receiving an email threat, according to the organization.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the organization posted out of caution that many organizations would be canceling Sunday services due to an email threat.

“This morning, Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville, along with numerous other Jewish communal organizations, received an emailed threat. We immediately notified MNPD and the Secure Community Network, and we established contact with our local and statewide Jewish organizational leadership to make sure all were aware and able to respond appropriately,” the organization stated.

The non-profit organization did not release what the email stated, but added that some local temples canceled Sunday school and other services as an abundance of caution.

RABBI HIGHLIGHTS ANTISEMITIC ISSUES BEYOND COLLEGE PRESIDENTS: ‘SOMETHING WRONG WITH EDUCATION’

“These threats are part of a national trend to harass and intimidate American Jews. We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for their support and professionalism. We will not be afraid, and we will continue to live proud and joyful Jewish lives in our amazing Nashville community,” the organization said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP