Jewish institutions on high alert, increase security in US following Hamas attacks

Jewish institutions in the U.S. are on high alert and increasing security measures following the Saturday’s attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Jewish Federations of North America, which represents over 350 Jewish institutions in the U.S., said that while there are no known “credible threats” to the U.S. Jewish community, the group recommends that Jewish facilities “review and enforce” security protocols.

“Hamas has launched an aggressive assault on Israel in the last hours. SCN (Secure Community Network) is coordinating with law enforcement and key partners,” the Jewish Federation said. “At this time, there are no known credible threats to the U.S. Jewish community. SCN recommends Jewish facilities review and enforce security protocols, and maintain coordination with law enforcement.”

“SCN will continue working with partners in intelligence and law enforcement to keep you update on this rapidly developing threat landscape,” the organization added.

According to SCN’s website, “SCN is the official homeland security and safety initiative of the organized Jewish community in North America.”

A Jewish Federation spokesperson noted that while Jewish institutions are increasing security, it is being taken as a precautionary measure, not because of specific threats.

In a previous press release, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles Rabbi Noah Farkas said that “Israel will prevail, and the Jewish people will stand together.”

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of innocent Israeli lives murdered by Hamas terrorists. We also pray for the health of those Israelis who have been injured and the safe return of those who have been kidnapped,” Rabbi Farkas said.

“Israel will prevail, and the Jewish people will stand together — as we always do,” he said.

The Rabbi noted that the surprise attack by Hamas was launched at dawn on Saturday during the Jewish high holiday of Simchat Torah.

“Once again, on a holy day of the Jewish calendar, Israelis have come under attack. The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles stands in solidarity with our beloved homeland. We are working with our partners in Israel and across the globe to ensure the people of Israel have our full support and all necessary resources. ”

The increased security at Jewish institutions in the U.S. comes as Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists invaded areas of southern Israel with rocket barrages launched from the Gaza Strip. The rockets struck the area Saturday, killing at least 250 Israelis and wounding at least 1500 others, according to The Associated Press.

President Biden called the attack “appalling” and “unconscionable,” saying “there is never any justification for terrorism.”

“Let me say this as clearly as I can: This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks, to seek advantage,” Biden added. “The world is watching.”