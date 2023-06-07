Joran van der Sloot case: FBI plane heading to Peru for transfer of prime Natalee Holloway suspect

​

A plane with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation is on its way to Lima, Peru to pick up Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the disappearance of Natalee Holloway, according to Peru’s Interpol chief.

Van der Sloot is the prime suspect in the May 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba during a Mountain Brook High School, Alabama, senior trip.

Col. Carlos L?pez Aeda, the chief of Interpol in Lima, Peru, told Fox News Digital that the plane is heading to Lima, Peru and will take van der Sloot to the United States on Thursday morning.