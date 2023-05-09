Jordan Neely protests: Multiple arrests made in NYC during demonstration over deadly chokehold

​

Multiple people were arrested Monday during another day of protests in New York City as demonstrators called for justice in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

Chaos erupted outside the Broadway-Lafayette subway station where Neely was killed by another passenger, Daniel Penny, a Marine veteran, a week ago. Arrests were made at a 7 p.m. vigil inside the station, the New York Post reported.

At the start of the event, those in attendance began chanting “Jordan Neely” in memory of the 30-year-old homeless man.

Earlier in the day, the New York Police Department said it was looking for six people accused of storming the subway tracks over the weekend amid a weekend that saw protestors calling for Penny to be arrested and charged with Neely’s death.

The NYPD made several arrests Saturday night and is looking for six others related to protests inside the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street subway station. Protestors were seen on camera jumping on the tracks, which disrupted train service at the busy subway station.

The city has seen several protests since the death of Neely last week on an “F” train. Video footage of the encounter between him and Penny shows Neely in a choke hold as he was being held down by two other people.

According to a freelance journalist who recorded the incident, the deadly confrontation unfolded after Neely entered the train acting erratically and threatening passengers. Penny was captured on video dragging Neely to the ground and placing him in a headlock, leading to Neely losing consciousness and dying.

Neely’s death has been ruled a homicide caused by compression on the neck. Penny has not been charged.

Lawyers for Penny said Neely “had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness.”

The killing has sparked widespread protests across the city, with protestors calling for Penny to be charged. Others fed up with rampant crime on the subway, had voiced support for the Marine veteran.

Neely, 30, a homeless Michael Jackson impersonator, had a lengthy criminal record, which included dozens of arrests. In 2019, he attacked Filemon Castillo Baltazar, 68, on the platform of the W. 4th St. Station in Greenwich Village, according to the New York Daily News.

Neely was arrested again in 2021 for a subway assault on a 67-year-old woman, whom he allegedly hit in the face as she exited an East Village subway station, according to court papers.

The woman suffered a broken nose and orbital bone. Neely pleaded guilty and received an alternative-to-incarceration program that let him dodge jail.

Fox News’ Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.