Judge drops charges against North Dakota man accused of shooting at police

A district judge has dismissed charges against a Williston man who is accused of firing at police last year but the charges could be reinstated.

Eric Obregon was charged after police say he fired at two officers during a traffic stop in Williston on Dec. 9.

Williams County State’s Attorney Jaakan Williams asked to have the charges dismissed because other agencies are investigating the confrontation and want to wait until those investigations are completed, KFYR reported.

District Court Judge Paul Jacobson dismissed the charges with prejudice, meaning they could be reinstated.

Obregon was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm and refusal to halt.

Neither officer was hurt. The two officers have returned to duty after investigators determined they had followed proper procedures.

Obregon was treated in Minot for a shotgun wound to the leg.

Obregon has been charged with terrorizing and domestic violence from a prior incident.