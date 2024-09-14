Jurors help detain Maine man attempting to flee courthouse in handcuffs after his conviction

​

A Maine man attempted to flee a courthouse while in handcuffs after he was convicted for assaulting a 1-year-old when two jurors and a detective managed to prevent his attempt to escape.

Nicholas Carter, 31, was observed on Wednesday bolting out of the courthouse in the town of Skowhegan while handcuffed.

Carter was found guilty of aggravated assault against a 1-year-old child, according to the Portland Press Herald. His conviction came after a three-day trial at the Somerset County Superior Courthouse.

According to the outlet, Carter jumped a bar with handcuffs on and exited through the rear door of the second-floor courtroom. The door is used by members of the public to enter and exit the gallery.

A detective, who was inside the courtroom, and judicial marshals chased Carter as he ran down the staircase to the first floor of the courthouse, the outlet reported.

Several videos show Carter, while still in handcuffs, running down a hallway in the courthouse and dodging a lawyer who unsuccessfully attempted to stop him from making a run for it.

He was then seen running out of the courthouse’s main entrance as he was being pursued by multiple people.

Video footage also shows Carter running across a parking lot and across the street before eventually tripping and falling in a yard, where two bystanders, who were also jurors during his trial, held him until the detective caught up.

Carter was taken back into custody and now faces a charge of escape in connection with the incident.

A sentencing hearing for Carter’s aggravated assault conviction is expected in the coming weeks.