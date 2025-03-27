Kansas babysitter comes face to face with real life ‘monster’ under the bed

​

A Kansas babysitter came face to face with a “monster” under the bed when she attempted to calm down a child she was watching.

The child complained there was a “monster” hiding under the bed and when the sitter attempted to prove there was nothing there, she came face-to-face with a male suspect.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home just outside of Great Bend at about 10:30 p.m. and when they arrived, the male suspect had fled the scene.

“An altercation ensued with the babysitter and one child was knocked over in the struggle. The suspect then fled the scene before deputies arrived,” a statement from Barton County Sheriff’s Office read.

KANSAS TROOPER RESCUES KIDNAPPED 6-YEAR-OLD GIRL, TAKES 2 MEN INTO CUSTODY DURING TRAFFIC STOP

The suspect has been identified as Martin Villalobos Junior, aged 27, a former resident who currently has a protection from abuse order issued against him to stay away from the property.

The deputies searched the property but were unable to locate Villalobos until the next morning, when he attempted to flee from law enforcement on foot before being captured.

Villalobos was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail.

‘FACE OF EVIL’: CATHOLIC CHURCH NAMED AFTER ST. PATRICK VANDALIZED WITH SATANIC MESSAGE

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has been booked on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection from abuse order and is being held on a $500,000 bond.