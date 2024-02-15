Kansas City Chiefs fans tackle man they suspected opened fire during Super Bowl parade: ‘I got the gun’

​

Video taken during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally in Missouri shows a group of people who tackled a man they suspected was one of the shooters who opened fire at the celebration on Wednesday.

One person died, and 22 others were injured by the gunfire, nine of whom were children. In total, 11 children were injured, ranging from ages 6 to 15, according to Children’s Mercy Hospital. The children are expected to survive.

In a video that made the rounds on social media, a horde of people are seen fleeing from the scene after shots rang out, including a man in a gray sweatshirt. The man is then taken down by a group of fans.

In another video taken by Alyssa Marsh-Contreras, law enforcement officials were seen standing over a person and placing him in handcuffs.

Then one of the men nearby said, “We tackled him.”

A woman echoed what the man said, saying, “Yeah, we tackled him.”

“When we tackled him, the gun flew out,” the man added.

Another man was heard saying, “I got the gun.”

The video then turned to the officers, who were apprehending a man wearing what appeared to be a gray hooded sweatshirt.

It is not clear whether the person who was tackled and apprehended by police was involved in the shooting.

During a press briefing, Kansas City Police Chief Stacy Graves mentioned she heard fans got involved and tackled someone, though the incident was still under investigation.

So far, three people have been detained in connection with the shooting.

