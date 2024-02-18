Kansas City hospital discharges all Chiefs parade shooting patients

​

Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Hospital discharged all of its patients Saturday who were admitted after the fatal shooting at the Super Bowl parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The hospital confirmed with Fox News Digital all patients had been discharged.

The shooting broke out Wednesday near the victory rally at Union Station, leaving one woman dead and 22 others injured, according to police. The female victim has been identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and a local radio DJ.

At least eleven children were wounded during the shooting. Nine of them were shot, and two others sustained injuries.

Two minors were later charged with gun-related offenses in the shooting. The 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri announced the charges in a statement Friday.

“Two juveniles were charged on Thursday, February 15, 2024, by the Office of the Juvenile Officer related to the incident at the Chiefs’ rally on February 14, 2024,” the court said.

“The juveniles are currently detained in secure detention at the Juvenile Detention Center on gun related and resisting arrest charges.”

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris called on Congress to pass stronger gun control measures in separate comments Wednesday night, hours after the shooting.

Biden issued a statement specifically recommending that lawmakers ban assault weapons, among other gun control laws, and asked that Americans across the country join him in his stance.

The Chiefs issued a statement of their own, sharing their condolences and confirming that all players, coaches, staff and their families were safe and accounted for.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the statement said. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.

“At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Fox News’ Joe Morgan and Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.