Kansas City, Missouri, to open new $1.5B airport at end of February

​

The new $1.5 billion Kansas City International Airport will officially open Feb. 28, with a Southwest flight to Chicago Midway International Airport at 5 a.m. as the first flight out, city and airport officials said.

HUNDREDS OF FLIGHTS CANCELED IN TEXAS AS FORECASTERS WARN OF ‘DANGEROUS ICE EVENT’ SWEEPING SOUTHERN US

At more than 1 million square feet, the single-terminal airport is the largest single infrastructure project in the city’s history. It replaces a three-terminal airport that opened in 1972.

The grand opening comes nearly four years after the city broke ground on the project, which faced a contentious fight before receiving approval.

DELTA AIR LINES PLANE’S NOSE GEAR ‘EXITS TAXIWAY’ AT KANSAS CITY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

During a news conference on Monday, Mayor Quinton Lucas said the terminal is being completed on time and on budget.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new airport has 40 gates, with expansion possible to 50 gates. It will provide up to 50 places to eat and shop. Concession operators are tying to fill at least 800 retail, food and beverage jobs by the time the new terminal opens.