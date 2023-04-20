Kansas City officer kills man who allegedly pointed gun at people

​

A man who was reportedly acting erratically and pointing a gun at passersby was fatally shot by police in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting that happened about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man killed was 43-year-old Reginald E. Byers Jr.

The patrol said arriving officers encountered Byers in the middle of the street, armed with a handgun. Officers told him to drop the gun but he refused to do so, and one of the officers fired, the patrol said. Officers began life-saving measures but Byers died at the scene.

The Highway Patrol has investigated officer-involved shootings in Kansas City since 2020.