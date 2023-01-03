Kansas City suspect killed in police shooting identified

​

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have identified the man killed last week after a confrontation with police.

The man was identified Monday as 53-year-old Thomas Marshall of Kansas City, Kansas.

Police say the incident began around 8 a.m. Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, when a man called police looking for help after his car broke down. An officer arrived and police say a man emerged from the woods pointing a gun before taking the police car, prompting a chase.

The man eventually stopped, exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at the officer. A police spokesman said multiple officers opened fire, killing the man.

The officers who fired shots are on administrative leave pending an investigation.