Kansas man creates large portrait of Kamala Harris in field after Biden announces exit from race

​

A Kansas man is sending a political message using agriculture-inspired art in a tribute to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Stan Herd, creator and owner of Stan Herd Arts and a contributor with Earthworks, created a large mural in a field in Lawrence, Kansas, of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now running for president on the Democratic ticket.

“I’ve long been on the political progressive side. I’ve long believed that women should be in leadership, not just in the United States but around the world,” Herd said as he explained his reasoning behind the portrait.

Herd said this was not his first piece of art related to the vice president. He also did a portrait of her and one of Biden when they were elected four years ago.

HARRIS’ MIXED RECORD ON ISRAEL ENTERS SPOTLIGHT DURING NETANYAHU VISIT

“I created a portrait of Kamala Harris back then as his VP, hoping that Biden would fulfill his promise to be a stepping stone to the new generation,” Herd said.

Herd said the portrait took 12 days of work and 25 yards of mulch and was created using the Earth’s natural resources.

“It’s just exciting to be involved and traveling around the country,” Herd said. “I am hoping that it reaches people and makes some difference.

TRUMP FLAG PHOTO JOINS PANTHEON OF IMAGES THAT CAPTURE AMERICAN RESOLVE, ERASE POLITICAL DIVIDES

“I started to do a Gretchen Whitmer piece and actually started to lay out the image, and then things happened that made me realize I needed to wait. So, two days ago, we put a question mark in there. And we will be working as quickly as possible when she makes that decision or the party makes that decision on who the upcoming VP will be. Then we will be out there on the field creating that portrait,” Herd said.

HARRIS’ BACKING OF BAIL FUND DURING GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS DAMPENS TRUMP ‘PROSECUTOR’ CAMPAIGN PITCH

Herd said he does understand retaliation for his work is always a possibility and said it would just be another part of his story if anything like that were to ever happen.

“It is time to take the temperature down in this political thing, and it’s not going to go down in the next four months, but I hope it does, obviously, when this comes to its conclusion,” Herd said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Herd, now 73 and a native of Kansas, has been doing artwork for 40 years, and it’s been featured in 13 states in the U.S. and across the world in China, Cuba, Australia and Brazil.