Kansas night sky lit up by ‘small swarm of meteors’

A “small swarm of meteors” was captured on a camera at the National Weather service’s office in Goodland, Kansas.

Video shows several streaking lights low on the horizon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service captured the video with an eastern-facing camera in Goodland, a small town in northwestern Kansas.

Roughly 48.5 tons of meteoritic material strikes Earth every day, almost all of it vaporizing as it travels through the atmosphere and creating “shooting stars,” according to NASA.

The meteorites that do make it to Earth’s surface go unnoticed for the most part, but occasionally they strike in an inhabited area close to humans.

Earlier this week, a nearly 1000-pound meteorite measuring two feet wide crashed near McAllen, Texas.

Home surveillance video in the area captured a sonic boom from the meteorite’s impact, which scattered birds and rattled windows nearby.

