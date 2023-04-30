Kansas university Alpha Chi Omega sorority student found dead: Police

​

A woman at the University of Kansas was found dead in bed at a sorority house on Saturday morning.

Lawrence Police Department officers responded to the Alpha Chi Omega sorority on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. and found the 19-year-old woman in her bed “already beyond life-saving measures.”

Police say there doesn’t appear to be any indication that foul play was involved after an initial investigation.

Officials aren’t releasing details on the woman’s identity to allow for next of kin notifications to be made.

An investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing.