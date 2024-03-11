Kate Middleton apologizes for altered photo, 50 injured by sudden drop on Boeing plane and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

BUCKING THE BLAME – Kate Middleton responds to the controversy surrounding altered photo, claims it was her fault. Continue reading …

PLANE HORROR – 50 people injured by ‘strong movement’ on plane flying from Australia to New Zealand. Continue reading …

‘QUITE SHOCKING’ – Top official sounds alarm on Biden admin move to register illegal immigrants, convicts to vote. Continue reading …

DIRE SITUATION – US military airlifts nonessential staff from embassy in Haiti, bolsters security amid ongoing gang violence. Continue reading …

THE OSCARS – The complete list of Academy Awards winners. Continue reading …

POLITICS

FAILURE TO ACT – Dem House candidate suggested local governments shouldn’t report illegal immigrants to ICE. Continue reading …

‘FELL OUT OF MY SEAT’ – GOP senator challenges Biden to clarify Hamas position after State of the Union remark. Continue reading …

‘HIDDEN TRANSCRIPT’ – January 6 committee allegedly suppressed testimony showing Trump admin pushed for National Guard presence, report finds. Continue reading …

‘RIDICULOUS’ – Experts refute UN agency claims that Israel coerced employees over Hamas attack. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

EDUCATION FOCUSED ELECTION – Some Texas state Republicans lost their primary over this top issue. Continue reading …

‘TIME’S UP’ – Biden admin can’t issue small business loans based on race, court rules. Continue reading …

‘BIDEN’S ECONOMY’ – Younger Americans are buying more and paying later due to inflation. Continue reading …

OPINION

SIMON HANKINSON – Biden’s border crisis comes to the suburbs. Continue reading …

BRETT TOLMAN, GREG GLOD – Biden took credit, but we should thank local cops for cutting crime. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FIRST AMENDMENT FIGHT – Lawyer battles free speech ‘retaliation’ after cursing out police officer. Continue reading …

‘LAND OF THE LOST’ – Child star lived ‘Yellowstone’ lifestyle after Hollywood fame. Continue reading …

TROUBLING TRENDS – Public school kids are suffering and there are a lot of reasons for it, former education secretary says. Continue reading …

DANGERS ON THE TRAIL – Sheriff suggests joggers ‘break’ routines after Rachel Morin, Laken Riley killings. Continue reading …

TRUE FRIENDS – Fifteen pals showed up with flowers and good cheer to bring comfort to a young woman who lost her mother to a brain tumor. See the moment. See video …

WATCH

MARK LEVIN – This smells like the French Revolution. See video …

SHANNON BREAM – SCOTUS does not want to get dragged into political conversations. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.