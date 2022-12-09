Kentucky authorities investigating death threats to children, Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell: ‘You can’t stop me’

​

Local and federal authorities were investigating threats in an angry message to kill Kentucky school children as well as Sen. Rand Paul and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, both of who hail from the state.

Themessage, which was obtained by Fox News Digital, warned of targeting both Republican lawmakers and appears to insinuate the killing of children who voted for them in threats sent to the Bowling Green Independent Schools, the Warren County Schools and the Allen County School systems.

“U want to vote mich mcconnell and rand paul then u all deal with what comes with that,” the threat states. “And the only way ur gonna learn is when ur f******* racist cracker kids are on the ground bleeding out. Then you’ll know what the rest of us have to live with on a daily basis because of the fascists you voted in.”

“I want you all to look at your dead kids and know it was because of how you voted,” the statement continued.

“I’m gonna be f****** famous. Nik Crus ain’t s***!” the threat stated, referring to Nikolas Cruz, who is serving a life sentence for the 2018 Parkland mass shooting.

Bowling Green Independent Schools alerted the community to a threat posed to a Lexington-based website Wednesday without releasing many details.

“Superintendent Gary Fields received notice of a potential safety threat that includes staff and students of three area high schools: Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School and Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul,” a notice on the school district website from Bowling Green High School Principal Kyle McGraw reads. “There is no specific date or time of the threat.”

The Bowling Green Police Department told Fox News Digital it was investigating. Fox News Digital has reached out to the school districts and the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as the offices of Paul and McConnell.

The FBI’s Louisville office told Fox News Digital it was aware of the threats.

“While we have no indication the threats are credible, we are taking them seriously and are actively working with local authorities to identify those responsible,” an FBI statement said. “Issuing a threat – even over social media, via text message, or through email – is a federal crime (threatening interstate communications). Even if these threats are deemed hoaxes, they could still be prosecuted as federal crimes.

“Hoax threats are not a joke as they disrupt school, waste limited law enforcement resources, and cause unnecessary distress to our students, school personnel, and parents,” the agency said.

The person who posted the threat also said they would like to kill former President Donald Trump but “I can’t get to them sadly but I can get to your kids.”

“I’ll do it at a football game. I’ll do it whenever. You can’t stop me. I’ll take a few pigs with me too,” the writer said, referring to a derogatory term for police officers.

The threat ends with “See you soon” above the address for Bowling Green and Warren Central high schools and James Bazzell Middle School.