Kentucky boy in coma after jumping from truck as intoxicated father drove to buy beer

A Kentucky man is facing charges after he went on a beer run while intoxicated and his son jumped out of his truck, leaving him in a coma.

Austin Brooks, 40, was driving intoxicated on his way to purchase more beer in Scott County last week with his son and nephew in the bed of his pickup truck, his nephew told deputies, according to WKYT.

As they were heading down Porter Road, Brooks was driving too fast, his nephew said, especially since the road was wet.

When they entered the area of Love’s Truck Stop and the 136 overpass, the son and nephew grew concerned that he would drive onto the interstate.

The two boys banged on the truck cab in an attempt to grab Brooks’ attention.

But because of his intoxicated state, the boys feared for their lives and jumped from the truck, according to an arrest citation.

The citation says Brooks never stopped his truck after the boys jumped.

Brooks’ nephew sustained minor injuries, but his son is in a coma at the University of Kentucky Hospital with a possible brain injury, the citation says.

He is charged with wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor and leaving the scene of an accident.