Kentucky college student dead after being found unresponsive in dorm room

A Kentucky college student was pronounced dead Saturday after being found unresponsive in his dorm room.

The student, whose name has yet to be released, was found unresponsive “in the early morning hours on Saturday,” according to a statement released by Campbellsville University, a private Christian university approximately 85 miles southeast of Louisville. The student was then transferred to Taylor Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Local police are currently looking for an individual considered a person of interest, according to the statement. Campbellsville city police had not identified a particular threat to the student community as of Saturday morning.

“Campbellsville University is grieving the loss of one of our family. We have lost a student and our hearts are broken,” Campbellsville University President, Joseph Hopkins, said in the statement.

“During this devastating time, the continued safety of our students and the residents of our community are our primary concern. With consultation from local law enforcement, we will continue to implement every measure necessary to protect and support students and our community,” he continued.

The university advised students to remain cautious and announced on social media that all campus events and sports were canceled for the day. Student resources open to the community were announced, including the on-campus student counseling center and the chapel.

Students were prompted to gather and pray at the chapel.