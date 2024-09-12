Kentucky I-75 shooting suspect could still be found alive after days in the woods, US Marshal says

​

Local and state officials in Kentucky and federal authorities continued their search Thursday for alleged I-75 shooter and fugitive Joseph A. Couch in a densely wooded area of the southeastern portion of the state.

Couch, 32, is accused of shooting dozens of rounds toward I-75 Sept. 7 near exit 49 in Laurel County, wounding five people from a position in a wooded area on the side of the interstate.

“I’m going to kill a lot of people. Well try at least,” Couch allegedly wrote in a text message around 5 p.m. on Sept. 7.

“I’ll kill myself afterward,” he said, according to an affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Jeremy Honaker, acting U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Kentucky, described the area where authorities have been searching for the fugitive as “extremely wooded and rural,” as it “bumps up against the [Daniel] Boone National Forest.”

“We’re just there to assist,” he said of the USMS, adding the FBI has “taken on a lot of the assistance” with searching for Couch, along with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London Police Department and Kentucky State Police.

“It’s a joint effort to try to get a dangerous person off the street,” Honaker said.

The U.S. Marshal also said there is “a possibility” Couch could survive on his own in the southeastern Kentucky wilderness, noting he has a military background. Honaker was not sure about Couch’s level of expertise as far as survival in the woods. Couch served in the National Guard.

Authorities believe Couch fired between 20 and 30 rounds Sept. 7.

Officers recovered Couch’s Cobalt AR-15 rifle and a small, silver SUV, but Couch remains on the run.

A Center Target Firearms employee told law enforcement Couch had spent nearly $3,000 on the AR-15 and 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear met with law enforcement on Thursday during the search for Couch. He said four shooting victims have been released from the hospital, and the fifth is expected to survive.

Authorities have five warrants out for Couch’s arrest, one for each wounded shooting victim, charging Couch with attempted murder and assault, the sheriff’s office said. It is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Couch.

Anyone with information about Couch’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County sheriff at 606-864-6600 or U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.