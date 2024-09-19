Kentucky judge shot and killed in his chambers, local sheriff arrested, charged in slaying

​

A Kentucky judge was shot and killed Thursday in his court chambers and a local sheriff has been arrested on suspicion of committing the slaying.

District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, was shot multiple times at the Letcher County courthouse in Whitesburg, Kentucky State Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines, 43, was taken into custody at the scene without incident, police said.

He was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was informed earlier that a judge in Letcher County was killed.

“There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow,” he wrote on X.

One person was reportedly in custody, but authorities have not disclosed any details about the shooting or have identified the judge killed or the suspect.

KENTUCKY POLICE BELIEVE BODY FOUND BY LIVESTREAMING COUPLE IS MAN WHO OPENED FIRE ON MOTORISTS

Allison Ball, the state auditor of public accounts, initially identified the victim as Mullins before authorities disclosed his name.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said his office will collaborate with Jackie Steele, the commonwealth’s attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit, as special prosecutors in the case.

“We will fully investigate and pursue justice,” he posted on social media.

Letcher County Public Schools said it was ordered to go into mandatory lockdowns because of “an active shooting” in the downtown area.

“Your children are safe,” the district wrote online. “The shooter has been apprehended, but KSP has not released us to come out of lockdown. Your children were never in a concerning situation. Please give us time to work with KSP to figure out our next steps.”

The Kentucky Court of Justice system said it was aware of the killing and is cooperating with law enforcement.

“At this moment, we are not able to share further details, but we will provide updates as more information becomes available,” it said on social media. “Our deepest sympathies go out to all those impacted by this tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the community during this challenging time.”

Mullins served on the bench in the 47th Judicial District where he oversaw juvenile matters, city and county ordinances, misdemeanors, traffic offenses, arraignments, felony probable cause hearings, claims involving $2,500 or less, civil cases involving $5,000 or less, voluntary and involuntary mental commitments and domestic violence cases, according to the court website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has served as a district judge in Letcher County since he was appointed by former Gov. Steve Beshear in 2009 and elected the following year. Mullins promoted substance abuse treatment for people involved in the justice system and helped hundreds of residents enter inpatient residential treatment, according to a program for a drug summit he spoke at in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.