Kentucky man gets prison for hacking state systems to fake own death and avoid paying child support

A Somerset, Kentucky, man was sentenced to prison after hacking state registry systems to fake his own death in order to avoid paying child support.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said 39-year-old Jesse Kipf was sentenced to 81 months on Monday for computer fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Kipf is accused of hacking state systems in Hawaii, Arizona and Vermont, in addition to two private companies, GuestTek Interactive Entertainment, which provides internet access at hotels, and Milestone Inc., a marketing company, according to federal court documents.

In January 2023, when Kipf owed his California ex over six-figures, federal prosecutors say Kipf obtained the credentials of a doctor, logged into the Hawaii Death Registry System and created a case file for his own premature end.

He then filled out a death certificate while posing as the doctor and submitted it — which made him appear dead across several government databases, court filings say.

Prosecutors said he also hacked other death registries and broke into private business networks, selling access on the dark web.

Additionally, after faking his death, he is accused of opening credit cards with false Social Security numbers in an attempt to live a new life.

The DOJ said Kipf pleaded guilty to the crimes, which he committed for his own private gain.

“This scheme was a cynical and destructive effort, based in part on the inexcusable goal of avoiding his child support obligations,” Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky said. “This case is a stark reminder of how damaging criminals with computers can be, and how critically important computer and online security is to us all.

“Fortunately, through the excellent work of our law enforcement partners, this case will serve as a warning to other cyber criminals, and he will face the consequences of his disgraceful conduct.”

Kipf is required under federal law to serve 85% of his prison sentence. Once released, he will be on supervised release for three years.

The DOJ added that the damage to governmental and corporate computer systems and Kipf’s failure to pay his child support obligations amounted to a total of $195,759.

