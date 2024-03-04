Kentucky semi-truck driver dangling from bridge had been struck by an oncoming vehicle, mayor says

​

A semi-truck driver in Louisville, Kentucky, became stuck dangling over the side of a bridge on Friday after a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into the tractor-trailer, officials said.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg revealed new details during a press conference Saturday about what led to the dramatic rescue on the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge, which connects Louisville to southern Indiana over the Ohio River.

The initial crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. local time after a southbound vehicle hit a stalled car and crossed into northbound traffic, where it struck the tractor-trailer and caused it to go through the guardrail and hang precariously off the edge of the bridge, Greenberg said.

The driver remained trapped in the cab as rescuers raced to set up a rope system that would rappel firefighter Bryce Carden down to rescue the woman.

Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill said Friday that it took rescuers 40 minutes to set up a rope system on the bridge as the driver remained trapped in the dangling cab.

Dramatic video captured Carden rappelling down to the cab, hooking the driver up to a safety harness and lifting her safely back to the bridge surface. Officials said the woman was rescued unharmed.

While the driver has yet to be publicly identified, Greenberg said that he spoke to the woman.

“She is incredibly brave. She is incredibly fortunate,” he said.

Three other cars were involved in the crash, according to police, and two people were taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Kentucky’s state highway engineer, James Ballinger, said Saturday that while the bridge will need repairs from the crash, particularly to a pedestrian sidewalk, its structural integrity was not compromised.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.