Kentucky’s primary gas and electric provider plans to close walk-in offices

Kentucky’s primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years.

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company said in a recent news release that the decision comes as more people use their online and telephone services. Walk-in traffic at the offices has declined by 42% since 2014, spokesperson Liz Pratt told the Courier Journal.

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company are part of the PPL Corporation. LG&E serves 333,000 natural gas and 429,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties, according to its website. KU serves 566,000 electric customers in 77 Kentucky counties and five counties in Virginia.

The business offices employ around 70 people. Pratt said the company is working to find other roles for those employees. The office closures are expected to occur in phases between now and the end of 2024.