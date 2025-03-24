Kidnapping suspect arrested after authorities discover missing juvenile in her attic: police

​

A Kentucky woman was arrested last week after local authorities found a missing juvenile in her attic.

Scottsville resident Donna M. Spengler, 42, was arrested in the early morning hours of Mar. 21, according to the Scottsville Police Department (SPD). She was charged with kidnapping, first-degree hindering prosecution and custodial interference, in addition to endangering the welfare of a minor and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

In a Facebook post, the SPD explained that it had received a call at around 12:30 a.m. that morning about “a missing juvenile potentially located at the home of [Spengler].”

When the SPD and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene, Spengler “claimed to be the sole occupant of the residence,” authorities said.

“Following the investigation, authorities discovered the missing juvenile hidden in the attic of Spengler’s home,” the report noted.

The juvenile was then taken to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center under a court order.

Spengler was subsequently transported to the Allen County Detention Center, where she is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Fox News Digital reached out to the SPD for additional information about the kidnapped juvenile, but did not immediately hear back.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.