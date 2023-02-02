KY seeks to relocate historic bridge that will be replaced next year

​

Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year.

The Georges Creek Bridge, which was closed to traffic in 2019, is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County. The Parker pony truss bridge was built in 1924 and is distinguishable by two closely set arches connected by a series of steel beams, the Transportation Cabinet said in a statement.

Officials are seeking a city, county, historic preservation organization, or other entity that can preserve and reuse the bridge. Interested parties should submit letters of interest and proposals for the bridge before April 7.

OHIO RIVER BRIDGE THAT CONNECTS IN, KY TO BE CLOSED FOR 9 DAYS FOR RENOVATION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This bridge has great character, and while it is functionally obsolete by today’s standards, it could still make a wonderful addition to a park or hiking trail,” engineer Mary Westfall-Holbrook said.

If the bridge is not moved, it will be documented for historical purposes and then demolished.