LA deputy mayor placed on leave after FBI raids home for allegedly making bomb threat

The deputy mayor of Los Angeles was placed on leave after an investigation allegedly determined he made a bomb threat against City Hall earlier this year.

FOX 11 in Los Angeles reported that LA Deputy Mayor Brian Williams’ Pasadena, California home was raided by the FBI on Tuesday in connection with an investigation into a bomb threat against City Hall back in September. The FBI did not make any arrests at the time of the search.

On Wednesday, LA Mayor Karen Bass’s office released a statement on Williams’ being placed on leave.

“The Mayor’s Office was notified that the FBI searched the home of Deputy Mayor Brian Williams yesterday as part of an investigation into a bomb threat he allegedly made against City Hall earlier this year,” LA deputy mayor of communications Zach Seidl said in the statement provided to Fox News Digital. “He was immediately placed on administrative leave. The Mayor takes this matter very seriously.”

Seidl also said when the threat was reported, the Los Angeles Police Department investigated the matter and concluded that there was no immediate danger to the building.

After further investigation, the LAPD referred the matter to the FBI for investigation.

Police said in a statement that an investigation determined Williams was likely the “source of the threat.”

“Due to the department’s working relationship with Mr. Williams, the investigation was referred to the FBI,” the LAPD said in the statement. “The FBI remains the investigating agency.”

No additional information was released about the ongoing investigation.

The station reported that Williams began working in Bass’ office in March 2023, and was tasked with working with the police and fire departments, along with other critical safety departments.

Before joining the Mayor’s team, he served as the executive director of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission for seven years.