LA sheriff’s deputy opens fire on suspect who rammed SUV into patrol car, video shows

Shocking video shows the moment a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy opened fire on a suspect who repeatedly rammed their vehicle into the deputy’s patrol car,

The sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized and later released after the incident, while the suspect, identified as a Hispanic male, was treated for gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to police.

Authorities said a deputy from the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station observed a white SUV speeding and doing doughnuts at the intersection of Eastern and Florence avenues in Bell Gardens.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop when police say the suspect intentionally rammed his SUV into the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

“As the deputy entered the intersection in an attempt to warn other drivers on the road of the potential danger and initiate a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle is believed to have intentionally collided into the deputy’s patrol vehicle,” the department said.

Video taken by a witness shows the driver of the white SUV slam his vehicle into the deputy’s patrol vehicle at least four times. After the first collision, the suspect can be seen backing up the SUV and charging forward again to hit the deputy’s vehicle.

By the third time, the deputy opens fire on the suspect. The SUV then backs up to a greater distance and accelerates to plow into the deputy’s patrol vehicle with greater force then before, knocking it onto the sidewalk. The SUV then retreats as the deputy continues firing, and the suspect appears to lose control of the vehicle.

The deputy fired at least 18 gunshots that can be heard on the video. The deputy continued firing until the suspect’s SUV backs away, circles and comes to an eventual stop, video shows.

Officials said the suspect slammed the patrol vehicle hard enough to push it against a light pole on the intersection corner.

Authorities detained the suspect and transported him to a local hospital, where he received treatment for gunshot wounds. Officials said he is in stable condition. His name has not been released.

The deputy was injured in the collision and also transported to the hospital for treatment.

The California Highway Patrol closed the off-ramps leading to eastbound Florence Avenue from the northbound and southbound 710 Freeway for hours during the initial stage of the investigation, KTTV reported.

An investigation is ongoing.