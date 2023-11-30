Laguna Beach closes coastline after massive sewage spill

​

Nearly 95,000 gallons of sewage spilled in Laguna Beach on Wednesday, leading to the closure of more than 2 miles of Southern California coastline to swimmers and surfers, health officials said.

The Orange County Health Care Agency’s environmental division said the spill occurred following a break in a main sewer line.

The closure affects much of the coastline in the upscale beach city about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

“The affected bay water area will remain closed to ocean water-contact sports until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards,” the agency said in a statement.

Officials didn’t immediately say where exactly the break occurred.